Hearts of Oak players will start for any GPL team - Alhaji Akambi

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Akambi, believes that all current players of the club can start for any team in the Ghana Premier League



This statement comes in the wake of Hearts of Oak's disappointing 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The defeat has triggered strong criticism from the club's supporters, marking their biggest home loss in the Premier League.



According to some fans, players at Hearts of Oak are not good enough and deserve to be fired.



However, Akambi, defended the club's recruitment process and stated Hearts of Oak players are good enough to matches for any club in the GPL.



The club's board member said, "Every player at Hearts of Oak will be a starter in any team in Ghana, so no one can blame us for having made poor recruitment decisions."



Despite the heavy defeat, Hearts of Oak currently sits in eighth place on the league table after 31 matches, accumulating 45 points.



With three games remaining in the season, the club's hopes of winning any silverware appear to have diminished.



JNA/OGB