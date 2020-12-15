Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Hearts of Oak players were shaking while leading Dreams FC by 2 goals - Kosta Papic

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic, says his players were trembling with fear while leading Dreams FC 2-0 because they did not have the winning mentality yet.



The Phobians picked their first win of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, beating the Still Believe club 3-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday night.



The 60-year-old states the team is still trying to adapt to how he wants to organize the team, but picking the three maximum points is the way to go.



“We are struggling to organize ourselves the way that I want,” he said at his post-match interview.



“But at least we got the 3 points, which is very important that things are coming right and the players are getting the confidence.



“They are leading 2-0 and they start shaking, which is (because) they don’t have that winning mentality yet. But we’re working on it,” he added.



Michelle Sarpong struck a brace while Obeng Junior scored the other goal to secure the victory.

