Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak players undergo gym works ahead of 2020-21 season

Hearts players working out at the gym

Hearts of Oak SC have returned to the gym for Pre-season training ahead of the 2020-21 season which starts on November 13.



The players shared their joy and excitement and thanked President Akufo Addo for lifting the restrictions on contact sports.



The players are in high moral mood basking from the sponsorship deal with Starlife Insurance Company which has resulted in the team securing a new bus, they have promised to make the coming season a winning one.



They have promised to go unbeaten, and want to supporters to back them spiritually, physically and financially.



The last season Hearts won the league was in 2009, and the fans want to jinx to be broken.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.