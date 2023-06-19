Hearts of Oak players under investigation for bribery allegations

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

The Investigative Committee, established by the Board of Directors of Hearts of Oak, is set to begin its inquiry into allegations of bribery involving some players during the recently ended season.



Several players from Hearts of Oak were accused of participating in a fixed match during the previous season, prompting the Board of Directors to form a committee tasked with investigating the veracity of these claims.



According to sources, the meeting will take place on Monday on the 14th floor of the World Trade Centre in Accra.



The committee will summon both witnesses and suspects to appear before them.



Hearts of Oak had a disappointing season, finishing in 12th place with 46 points, leading to discontent among the team's members and supporters due to the team's poor performance.



The committee consists of two Board Members, namely Justice Ivy Heward Mills and Dr. Nyaho Tama, along with a high-ranking official from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and two legal professionals.



The objective of the committee is to thoroughly investigate the allegations of bribery and determine the truth behind the claims. Hearts of Oak, as a prominent football club, is committed to upholding the integrity of the game and ensuring fair play.



The committee's findings will be crucial in addressing any misconduct and taking appropriate action to maintain the club's reputation.



