Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak players to pocket $1000 as minimum salary - MD Frederick Moore confirms

Player exodus in the league has been the result of poor income

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has revealed that his club has plans of raising player-wages to a minimum of a 1000 USD in the next few years.



Poor remuneration has been one of the main problems facing the Ghanaians top flight and has led to an exodus of players from the country to better-paying leagues.



But speaking to Joy Sports in an interview, Mr Moore indicated that the Phobians are putting in place structures to enable them to become self-sufficient which will eventually translate into decent remuneration.



“One of the first things my chairman said to me among other things was that we should aim to raise the minimum salary in the next few years to a 1000 USD and we are working towards that,” the Hearts of Oak CEO said.



“That’s where we want to go.



“We have Covid which has set us back but that should not deter us.



“We have spent a large amount of money and all of it has come from our chairman who has been our bankroller for the last 10 years,” Mr. Moore concluded.



The National Chapters Committee(NCC), supporters wing of the Accra based club have recently launched the Monthly Dues Payment scheme for the club.

