Hearts of Oak players send speedy recovery message to injured midfielder Daniel Kordie

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak players sent a heartwarming message to injured midfielder Daniel Kordie during their week 25 game with Elmina Sharks.



Daniel Kordie has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up an injury from the beginning of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



However, he underwent successful knee surgery in South Africa over the weekend.



The former Liberty Professionals midfielder received a message from his teammates who displayed their good wishes to him ahead of the kick-off against Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021.



Players from the Starting XI held a display banner that communicated the message of the club to the player who has been out with injury.



After the surgery, Kodie thanked the Hearts of Oak fraternity for the help and support.



“I am grateful to Hearts and especially to the Board Chairman. I really appreciate his support because without that my career would have ended abruptly.



"I will forever be grateful to him and promise to remain loyal to this club. This is the greatest thing that has happened to my career”.



“I also thank the medical team here and I will be committed to the rehabilitation instructions that will be required to complete the healing process."



"I am optimistic to get back to the team to contribute my quota to the success of the club”.



Hearts of Oak, however, recorded a 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium to boost their chances of winning the league.



The Phobians now sit 2nd on the league log with 41 points.