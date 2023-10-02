Hearts of Oak pays tribute to late E.T Mensah

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak has paid tribute to the late Enoch Teye Mensah, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, following his passing.



The veteran politician, aged 77, passed away while receiving medical treatment in South Africa due to his deteriorating health.



It's worth noting that Enoch Teye Mensah was a dedicated supporter of the Phobians, and Hearts of Oak expressed their condolences to his family with a heartfelt message.



“Our condolences to the family of our former player and former Minister of Sports, Hon. E. T. Mensah, who has been called to glory. Safe journey to your maker. RIP, sir” the club wrote on X.



Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Member of Parliament representing Ningo-Pampram, served as the inaugural Minister of Youth and Sports in the Fourth Republic, holding this position during the presidential terms of the late ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.



Throughout his political career, E. T. Mensah also took on roles as the Minister of Education and Minister of Employment and Social Welfare during the government of the National Democratic Party. After leaving Parliament in 2016, he continued to contribute to the nation's governance as a member of the Council of state.



E.T. Mensah is highly regarded for his significant contributions to Ghana's sports sector during the 1990s when the country's youth national teams achieved global success.



