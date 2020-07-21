Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Hearts of Oak paid referees to lose matches - Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour has waded into the never ending discourse about Hearts of Oak’s all-conquering ‘64 Battalions Squad’ and whether they were aided by officiating referees and certain unseen hands to chalk the feats they did.



Hearts of Oak during the time won 6 consecutive league titles, the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, and the CAF Super Cup.



With such successes recorded, many have tagged the side as the greatest club side Ghana football has ever seen.



However, a section of the footballing public believe, Hearts were aided by referees to get results that ensured this success.



Osei Kuffour has debunked such claims insisting that the team was that good.



According to him, the club’s winning streak burdened management who had to pay accrued winning bonuses.



Eventually, Kuffour revealed that some officials had to engage referees to officiate against Hearts of Oak so they don’t win any more matches to cut down on accruing winning bonuses.



Emmanuel Osei Kuffour also played for Asante Kotoko, Obuase AshantiGold SC and Ebusua Dwarfs.



Listen to the interview below









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.