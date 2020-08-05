Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Hearts of Oak open talks with Benjamin Afutu over new contract

Hearts of Oak have moved to offer a new contract to midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotei following his exploits last season.



The 24-year-old joined the Phobians on a three-year deal in 2018 on a free transfer after ending his stay with Karela United and has since been a key cog of the side.



He was touted as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country during the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.



According to Kickgh.com, Hearts of Oak have talks with Kotei over a new deal with only six months left on his current contract with the club.



The report also stated that the midfielder will see him an increase in salary to reflect his importance to the team.



He featured in 13 out of 15 league games for the Rainbow outfit with a brilliant performance against Great Olympics where he bagged a brace and picked the Nasco Man-of-the-Match Award.



Kotei was a member of the Black Stars 'B' squad that won silver medal at the 2019 WAFU Cup staged in Senegal.

