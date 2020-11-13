Hearts of Oak officially unveils Patrick Razak

Sports News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak has completed the re-signing of attacker Patrick Razak ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The winger is reported to have signed a three-year deal with the Phobians ahead of the new season.



Patrick Razak has returned to the capital-based club after leaving three years ago to join Guinean giants, Horoya FC.



The post on the Twitter page of Accra Hearts of Oak reads:” It's Official. PR17. Welcome home Patrick Razak.”



Accra Hearts of Oak will begin its 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with an away game against Aduana Stars on Saturday, November 14, 2020.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.