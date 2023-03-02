Hearts of Oak not competitive enough to win Ghana Premier League - W.O Tandoh

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak team manager, W.O Tandoh, has criticized the team’s current playing body, adding that they are not good enough to win the Premier League title.



The Phobians have come under intense pressure following their back-to-back defeats against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics.



The defeat leave Slavko Matic and his charges at the 6th position with 28 points.



However, Tandoh, who also served as the physical trainer says the players do not possess enough competitive spirit to win the title.



“The truth of the matter is that, if we would all be honest, the current crop of Hearts players is not good," he told Accra-based Happy FM.



“I’ve said it everywhere: if Hearts want to be a league contender, they need to put together a proper team.



“The team we lead to win the treble and also go on to defend the FA Cup the following season has only seemed retrogression not progression, I’m not here to praise myself but the Management at that time was well organized.



“The players and the supporters worked together and we all saw the team’s triumph," he added.



Hearts of Oak will host Asante Kotoko in the matchday 20 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.