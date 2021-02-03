Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Hearts of Oak needs five more years to win the league - David Accam

Ghanaian striker, David Accam, believes it will take Accra Hearts of Oak half a decade to relish their dream of winning the enviable Ghana Premier League trophy again.



The Rainbow club won their last GPL title in 2009 and since then the club has not found its footing again.



However, with the return of coach Kosta Papic, the man who laid the foundation for Hearts to win their last league trophy, many are confident that the team would return to its glory.



However, David Accam, who is an ardent supporter of the Phobians, has disclosed that the team has not done enough to merit a league trophy.



“I don’t think they have enough to win the league this year,” the Hammarby striker told Citi TV.



He added, “Hearts haven’t done enough to win the league this year and with the way things are going, it would take another five years for Hearts to win the title.”



“I want to see my team win but honestly with what I am seeing, it will be difficult.”



Hearts of Oak are currently 8th on the league log, five points behind leaders Karela United after 11 games played. Their next game would be against Medeama.