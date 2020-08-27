Sports News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Hearts of Oak needs committed players to end trophy drought – Eric Nyarko

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Eric Nyarko

Former Accra of Hearts of Oak midfielder, Eric Nyarko, has expressed worry about the inability of the Phobians to win trophies both domestically and internationally.



The rainbow boys have failed to win a major trophy since the 2008/2009 Ghana Premier League season.



The 19 times Ghana Premier League winners came close to winning the MTN FA Cup but were whipped by Asante Kotoko by 3:1 at the Tamale Stadium, courtesy Saddick Adams hat-trick.



Before the annulment of the 2019/20 football season, the club was struggling to maintain their consistency in the campaign under coach Edward Nii Odoom.



Adding his voice to the clubs trophy drought, he said, “As a former player of the club, it is worrying to see Hearts without winning trophies but to me, the playing body needs to improve on the commitment level. I think their commitment is very low as compared to our time. During our time commitment was more than the monetary issues”



He continued that, “I believe management is doing their best though I’m not close to the team. Management should give the players what is due them, supporters should love the team and I’m sure the team can get back to where it deserves”



“The love we had from the fans was enormous than in recent times. The fans supported us with their heart through games and it really paid off for us. So I will plead with the supporters of the club show love to the current squad to able to deliver for the club” he concluded.

