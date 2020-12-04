Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Hearts of Oak needs a developmental plan - Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo believes for the club to regain its glory, a comprehensive developmental plan needs to be instituted and executed.



His comments come after it was revealed that the Phobians have a high turnover when it comes to coaches in the last two decades.



Within a space of twenty years, the Phobians have hired 29 different coaches, with the team struggling to win the Ghana Premier League for the past eleven years.



Each year the team appoints at least two coaches per season. Due to this, Mohammed Polo has revealed that the team needs to focus and plan ways to develop.



Speaking to the press, Polo who is a former coach of the club said, "How long can Hearts keep on trying? They should focus because in everything that you do there are challenges but you should be able to see whether it will take time or not if only you have a vision."



Polo who spoke to OTEC FM added, "Football is about developing a team. There should be a plan but unfortunately, the team has failed to plan. This is the time we (Hearts) can invest in football and make a lot of money because we have the talent but it looks as if we are not getting it right."





