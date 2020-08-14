Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak need quality players to win trophies - Harry Zakour

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Chairman, Harry Zakour

Former Accra of Hearts of Oak chairman, Harry Zakour has attributed the club’s failure to win trophies to lack of quality players.



The Phobians have failed to win a major trophy since the 2008/2009 Ghana Premier League season.



The 19 times Ghana Premier League winners came close to winning the MTN FA Cup but were whipped by Asante Kotoko by 3:1 at the Tamale Stadium.



Before the annulment of the 2019/20 football season, the club was struggling to maintain their consistency in the campaign under coach Edward Nii Odoom.



But according to the renowned politician, the club needs quality players to meet their target.



“The problem is lack of quality players,” he told Asempa FM.



“Things have changed. The players we use to have are not the same today.



“We need to do more to help the club succeed because all is not lost and I believe when we get the right players, the club will start winning trophies as the club use to win trophies in the past,” he added.



The Lebanese-born business mogul guided the Accra-based giants to clinch several league successes as well as their first and only CAF Africa Champions League in 2000.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.