Hearts of Oak need an attacking philosophy - Laryea Kingston tells Slavko Matic

Sports News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Laryea Kingston, a former Ghana international, has advised Hearts of Oak's new coach Slavko Matic to implement an attacking philosophy.



The Serbian coach has signed a two-year deal with the club following the dismissal of Samuel Boadu after 18 months in charge.



Matic has been tasked to win the league title and also defend the MTN FA Cup.



But Kingston, in an interview, has advised the new gaffer to lay down his philosophy as quickly as possible to help the players adapt before the season continues.



"Make sure that you bring your attacking philosophy as soon as possible and your defensive philosophy as soon as possible," Laryea Kingston told Radio Gold Talk Sport.



"It is going to be a little bit tough for them, but you make it simple and make sure you give players responsibilities when we attack when we are on the ball and when we are off the ball, you give players responsibilities.



"You make things simple for them, and then slowly, they get used to what you are bringing on board.



"So I think it's going to be tough for every coach, but if I'm there, the moment I get the opportunity, I will quickly bring my attacking philosophy.



He added: "I know it will be tough for the players; for some of them, the understanding will take time, but this is where we are."



Hearts of Oak kicked off the season on a poor note with a defeat against Aduana Stars before sharing spoils with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko, respectively.



The Phobia club sit 13th on the league table with just two points.