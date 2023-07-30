You are here: HomeSports2023 07 30Article 1814765

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hearts of Oak names new technical team

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accra Hearts of Oak logo | File photo Accra Hearts of Oak logo | File photo

The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak has made changes to the club’s technical team.

In a press release the Club said the reconstitute team will be led by Dutch technical brain Rene Hiddink.

The first batch of technical appointments are:

Rene Hiddink – Technical Director

Jerry Adjei Asare – Goalkeeper Coach

Sebastian Barnes – Head of Scouting

Carlos Klu – Welfare Officer and

Mercy Tagoe – Head Coach, Oaks FC (female team).