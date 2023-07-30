Hearts of Oak name Mercy Tagoe as head coach for female team

Sports News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak, a Ghana Premier League club, has made a groundbreaking appointment by naming Mercy Tagoe as the head coach for their female team, Oaks FC.



In a move that aims to promote growth in women's football, Tagoe's appointment marks a significant step forward for women's football in Ghana.



With her impressive track record and dedication to the sport, all eyes are on Coach Tagoe as she takes on this new role and leads Oaks FC to new heights in the upcoming season.



Mercy Tagoe took charge of the Black Queens after the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.



She became the first female coach to be appointed as head coach of the Black Queens.



Prior to picking up a coaching role Mercy Tagoe was a referee. She picked up refereeing in 1995.



Mercy Tagoe made history as the first Ghanaian female referee to officiate at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2007 held in China.