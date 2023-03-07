Hearts of Oak name David Oclo as interim manager

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has revealed that the Phobinas have appointed David Ocloo as an interim manager of the club.



The veteran football administrator clarified that Serbian manager Slavko Matic has not been axed but rather a decision is yet to be made regarding the gaffer's future.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Nyaho Tamakloe said the Serbian's future will be determined by the board, confirming that the decision will be made public in due time.



"The future of Slavko Matic will be determined by the board. I cannot confirm if he is staying or not because we [the board] have not met to make a decision on that. If we meet and make a decision on the future of Matic, the fans and the public will be informed."



He went on to disclose the appointment of David Ocloo is now the acting manager for the team.



"For now, the assistant coach, David Ocloo is in charge of the team now," he added.



Matic has come under pressure following the club's recent poor run of form that triggered some fans to sack him from the training grounds.



He penned a two-year contract with Hearts of Oak in October 2022, taking over from Samuel Boadu.



Hearts of Oak were at the bottom half of the table at the time of Matic's appointment. At the moment, the Phobians are 4th with 31 points.



