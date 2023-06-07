Hearts of Oak must train hard if they want to beat us – Berekum Chelsea striker

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea striker, Emmanuel Sarpong has issued a warning to Hearts of Oak ahead of the clash in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Blues will lock horns with the Phobians in the final game of the 2022/23 league season.



Although Berekum Chelsea are safe from relegation no matter the result of the upcoming game, Hearts of Oak could be relegated if the team suffers defeat.



Ahead of the game, Berekum Chelsea striker Emmanuel Sarpong has warned that players will not make things easy for the capital-based club.



He has advised that if Hearts of Oak wants to win the game, then the team should train hard.



“We are just a game away from ending the league and everyone is focused on getting better results. They shouldn’t think we will allow them to defeat us here. That will never happen so if they have anything to do, they should train hard and focus," Emmanuel Sarpong said in an interview with Oyerepa FM.



The game between Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak will be played on Sunday, June 11.