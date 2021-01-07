Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak missing services of six players ahead of Elmina Sharks visit

Accra Hearts of Oak will be missing the services of six players when they take on Elmina Sharks FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday evening.



Sharks will hosts the Phobians at the Nduom Sports Complex in matchday 8 of the Ghanaian top-flight.



Midfield trio Emmanuel Nettey, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and Nigerien international Abdoulrahmane Mamane Lawali are out of the fixture with respective injuries.



Kosta Papic will also make the trip to Elmina without forwards Michelle Sarpong, Kojo Obeng Jnr. and Isaac Mensah who are also nursing injuries.



The Serbian trainer will be counting on Victor Aidoo at the attack against Sharks on Sunday night.



Aidoo netted his debut goal for Hearts of Oak in their 6-1 drubbing of Bechem United a week ago at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Rainbow club are currently lying 5th on the league standings after seven matches.



A win for them over the Botwekumba side on Sunday will see the Phobians take charge of the summit of the league.