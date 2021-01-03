Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen warns against complacency after heavy win over Bechem

Hearts of Oak midder Abdul-Azfieliz Nurudeen has warned against complacency after they began the new year in impressive fashion.



The Phobians produced a sensational performance to beat Bechem United 6-1 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Bechem came into the game top of the table and unbeaten in six games but after losing a man in the first half, they suffered their heaviest defeat since they became a top-flight club in 2012.



Victor Aidoo got a brace with Frederick Ansah, Umar Manaf, Souleymane Lawali and Benjamin Afutu all scoring.



Although Nurudeen did not score, his performance on the day was impressive. He distributed passes with precision and halted attacking moves from the opposition.



“Good victory today lads. No complacency. Let’s give the fans more of this let's keep the fire burning," he wrote on Facebook.

