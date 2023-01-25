Hearts of Oak midfielder Linda speaks on FA Cup exit, say trophyless is possible

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Linda Mtange has said that the Phobians might end the 2022/2023 Ghana football season without a trophy as he believes that their chances of winning the Premier League are slim.



There is only one trophy left for Accra Hearts of Oak in the ongoing football season after the Phobians were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup and the MTN FA Cup by Dreams FC.



Linda Mtange who was missing in action in the defeat, has said that their only option as players is to fight for the Premier League or else they will end the season without a trophy.



“It will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to win the league this season. The only way we can have a chance is for the players to play beyond the level we are doing now. It will take dedication and a strong mentality to help Hearts achieve our objective," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview.



He added that ending the season without a trophy would mean that they have disappointed the Phobian fans, and they cannot allow that to happen.



“We cannot end the season without a trophy, so after being eliminated from the FA Cup, we must come together and make fans proud by trying to win the league.



“But it will not be easy. I want to achieve greatness with the club during my time. We need all the fans behind us to achieve this aim.”



After matchday 14, Accra Hearts of Oak are fourth in the Ghana Premier League table, with only three points separating them from league leaders Aduana Stars FC.