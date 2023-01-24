Hearts of Oak manager Slavko Matic applies for Black Stars job - Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, has reportedly applied for the vacant Black Stars job.



According to Asaase Radio, the Serbian has applied for the role, although he is on a two-year contract at Hearts of Oak.



Matic was appointed in October 2022, taking over from Samuel Boadu, who was axed due to a poor run of results in the early part of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



He has guided the Phobians to six wins, four draws, and two losses.



Hearts, as a result, has leapfrogged from the bottom of the table to fourth with 21 points.



Prior to taking over at Hearts, he was the manager of Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia.



Matic led Septemvri to 12 wins, 7 draws, and 10 defeats in 29 matches before his departure.



The UEFA Pro Licence holder has managed 10 different clubs in his coaching career, including Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Paver, and FK Sloboda Uzice. Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha in Qatar, as well as Chinese sides Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.



Slavko Matic also managed Egyptian club Al-Nojoom FC for a short time.





