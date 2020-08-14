Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak make Joseph Esso U-turn, player to sign new deal

The 23-year-old met with the leadership of the Phobians on Thursday night

Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement to re-sign their released striker Joseph Esso just one week after the Ghanaian giants released the contract rebel, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The 23-year-old met with the leadership of the Phobians on Thursday night and have finally reached an agreement over the terms of his new contract.



Chairman Togbe Afede and the club's Managing Director were among several leaders of the club who met the player to help him reduce his mammoth wage increase demands that caused the club to release the player.



An agreement has now been reached over the terms for him to sign a two-year fresh contract and he is expected to sign on the dotted lines in the coming hours.



The news will delight fans of the Accra-based club who are angry over players leaving club at the end of their contract, accusing the club's leadership of making the necessary efforts of re-engaging the top players.



The forward and the Phobians went separate ways on Friday, much to the surprise and dismay of fans of the Accra-based outfit, after failing to successfully negotiate a contract renewal.



Esso was among five players who were released by Hearts last week Friday sparking anger in some quarters and sparking hopes for rivals Asante Kotoko that they could grab the talented player.



It is not known if similar efforts would be made to re-engage Benjamin Agyare and Christopher Bonney as well as attackers Bernard Arthur and Abubakar Troare who were released together with Esso last week.



Esso, who played 14 games and netted on three occasions in the Premier League last season, Hearts from Ebusua Dwarfs in 2018.



He was among Ghana's best players at the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations in Senegal where he netted twice to help the side finish as runners-up.



After his good showing at the cup tournament, the attacker was heavily linked to Sudanese side Al-Hilal last December.

