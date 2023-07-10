Hearts of Oak made me a great footballer - Joe Hendrick claims

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Joseph Hendricks, has stated that Accra Hearts of Oak had a great impact on his journey to attaining the lofty reach he achieved in the Ghana Premier League.



Hendrick explained that Hearts of Oak had exceptional forwards who brought out the best in him during Kotoko-Hearts games.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, he mentioned that playing against players like Charles Taylor, Bernard Don Boatey, Ishmael Addo, and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour made him a great defender.



"Hearts made me great. Charles Taylor, Don Boartey, Osei Kuffour, and Ismael (Addo), made me great. All the time, a good striker reveals a good defender. A good striker will defend how good a defender is. because they always aim at the goal but I won't let you score.



"I played to the extent that Kwabena Yeboah did not know the nickname to give me he finally called me Joe 'gemichek' Hendricks, the rock of Gibraltar. 2004, I won the best defender in Ghana," he said.



Joe Hendricks is regarded as the centre-back in the Ghana Premier League in the 21st century.



He had a fulfilling career, establishing himself as a household name in Ghana. He played for Eleven Wise, Asante Kotoko, Ashanti Gold and Kessben FC (now Medeama).



Watch Joseph Hendricks' interview below from the 34th minutes







