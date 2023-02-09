Hearts of Oak made a mistake allowing 5 key players to join CHAN team - Ex-General Manager

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Acting General Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi has said that the club made a mistake by allowing five of their key players to join the Black Qalaxies for the 2022 African Nations Tournament.



The Phobians had the highest contingent of players in coach Annor Walker's 25-man squad for the 2022 African Nations Tournament in Algeria.



Reflecting on the club's struggles in the Ghana Premier League during the CHAN tournament, Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi said they should have been strategic in their decision to allow Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, Denis Korsah, Seidu Suraj and Daniel Afriyie join the team.



"I must admit that I was part of the problem. When our players earned call-ups to play at the 2022 CHAN tournament, we should have been strategic in terms of the players we will allow them to join the national team and their replacements but we were not quick on that."



"We all make mistakes and I think we could have looked deep into that. It could be that the club was thinking so much.



"It is also an oversight that injuries can worry us as well. The team was badly affected by injuries which affected our consistent performance. The players are also recovering from injuries so hopefully, I am sure the team will get better," he told Asempa FM.



The Black Galaxies exited the 2022 CHAN tournament after losing 2-0 to Niger.