Sports News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Hearts of Oak lose Umar Manaf for Chelsea test

Umar has picked up five yellow cards

Hearts of Oak must negotiate for victory against Berekum Chelsea without influential midfielder Umar Manaf Gumah.



The 27-year-old offensive midfielder was left out of Kosta Papic’s 20-man squad for the game as he has accumulated 3 yellow cards.



Manaf picked consecutive yellows in the games against Bechem United, Elmina Sharks and XI Wonders.



The booking on the 36th-minute mark during the 2-0 home win over Wonders means the Bawku-born is out of the Hearts squad for the trip.



Manaf has scored three goals in his last 4 games for Hearts of Oak and has become one of the influential players for the Phobians.



