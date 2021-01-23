Hearts of Oak lose Umar Manaf for Chelsea test

Sports News of Saturday, 23 January 2021
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Hearts of Oak must negotiate for victory against Berekum Chelsea without influential midfielder Umar Manaf Gumah.
The 27-year-old offensive midfielder was left out of Kosta Papic’s 20-man squad for the game as he has accumulated 3 yellow cards.
Manaf picked consecutive yellows in the games against Bechem United, Elmina Sharks and XI Wonders.
The booking on the 36th-minute mark during the 2-0 home win over Wonders means the Bawku-born is out of the Hearts squad for the trip.
Manaf has scored three goals in his last 4 games for Hearts of Oak and has become one of the influential players for the Phobians.