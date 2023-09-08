Hearts of Oak line up friendly against Vision FC

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Hearts of Oak will engage Division One side, Vision FC, in a pre-season friendly in Koforidua as part of preparations ahead of the new season.



The Ghanaian giants traveled to the Eastern part of Ghana to continue their pre-season exercises after successfully completing the first phase in Kpobiman.



The former Ghana Premier League champions will face Vision FC at the All Nations University Park on Friday, September 8.



The Phobians have already played Okwahu United and Susubiribi FC in Koforidua, winning both matches and will be hoping to make it three out of three when they face Vision FC.



Hearts of Oak are hoping to turn around their fortunes after a tough campaign last season, which almost saw them getting relegated.



Meanwhile, the game will also be a good test for Vision FC, who have set sights on securing promotion to the Premier League next season.