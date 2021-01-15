Sports News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Hearts of Oak legend hails impact of Coach Kosta Papic

Accra Hearts of Oak legend Bernard Dong Bortey has hailed the influence of Coach Kosta Papic on the club’s form this season ever since he took charge.



Papic replaced Edward Nii Odoom as Head coach after just 2 matches into the season following an undesirable start by the latter.



Under his guidance, the Serbian trainer has guided the club to a run of form that has seen them climb up the ladder and improved results on the pitch.



With Papic at the helm, Hearts have won 3 and drawn one of their last 5 games and with 12 points accumulated so far, they trail League leaders AshantiGold SC by just 3 points.



Though not looking the finished product yet, Hearts of Oak’s run if form has left fans and followers brimming with belief that they could eventually end their over ten year wait for the league title this year.



In fact, it was under Papic that they last won the trophy and Bortey who was a member of that squad believes his former boss has impressed so far.



He told Silver FM during an interview that “This is not his first time. He (Papic) won the league with us. He is what Hearts of Oak need now.



“He’s impressed me so far with his performance with the team. Let’s pray for him so that whatever he wants to do with the team comes to fruition,” Bortey added.



Hearts will next face Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



