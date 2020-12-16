Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak land in Dormaa ahead of Aduana Stars GPL showdown

Hearts are in Dormaa to play Aduana

Hearts of Oak have landed in Dormaa Ahenkro ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians are brimming with confidence ahead of the outstanding fixture against Aduana Stars on Wednesday.



The Accra-based giants were impressive in the 3-0 victory against Dreams FC over the week.



Aduana meanwhile are struggling for form in the season after failing to record a win in any of their opening three games, drawing two and losing one.



Hearts of Oak touched down in Dormaa in Tuesday afternoon.





