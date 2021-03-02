Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Hearts of Oak land bumper sponsorship deal with Sunon Asogli Power Ghana

Hearts have new sponsors

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have sealed a bounty sponsorship deal with Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited.



The Power distribution company will become Hearts of Oak's new headline sponsors replacing Strategic Africa Securities (SAS) whose deal expired in 2014.



Sunon Asogli Power which is situated in the jurisdiction of Board Chairman and majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede XIV will become the new headline sponsors.



This announcement was made by Togbe Afede XIV during the official presentation of new coach Samuel Boadu on Monday.



Hearts of Oak have a tall list of sponsors which includes GOIL, StarLife Assurance, official kit suppliers Umbro and Fintech company Cloud Africa.



Other partnership deal the club have include GTV Sports Plus, Financial Technology firm Cloud Africa, SAS Finance Group, Koflex Gym and Software and Firmware developers Bitsweaver Limited



Sunon Asogli Power Ltd is a modern, high efficient, environmentally friendly, natural gas fuel combine cycle power plant situated at Tema, Accra owned by Shenzhen Energy Group Company Ltd and the China African Development Fund.



Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited is jointly owned by Shenzhen Energy Group Company Ltd (shares 60%) and the China African Development Fund (shares 40%).