Hearts of Oak issue warning to Ashgold player after juju accusations

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Opare Addo, the Public Relations Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak has dismissed allegations of black magic popularly referred to as juju levelled against the club by AshantiGold player Yaw Annor.



In the aftermath of their 1-0 victory over the Phobians, Yaw Annor accused some Hearts of Oak players of engaging in acts of juju during the game.



Yaw Annor condemned Hearts for not setting good example as one of the Ghana’s most historic clubs.



“A club like Hearts of Oak to be using ‘juju’ on the field is not good. I saw everything myself that is why I was fighting with them.” Annor disclosed.



“That is Africa sometimes they do things that you won’t understand so for me I think it is normal but I won’t take it lightly when it happens like this. It’s not real for a club like Hearts of Oak to be using ‘juju’ on the field, no it is not good,” he added.



Reacting to the claims on Asempa FM, Opare Addo warned the player not to make such disparaging remarks about Hearts of Oak.



Opare Addo cited instances where he suspects Ashgold might have engaged in juju act during the match.



“I’m warning the player to be very careful. If he dare respond to my reaction he will hear from me,” he told Benedict Kwadwo Mensah on the Ultimate Sports Morning Show on Asempa FM.



“Why did AshantiGold enter the field with 10 players instead of 11 if he claims we rather did juju? They prevented our captain Fatawu Mohammed from entering the field first after the interval. Why did they do that if that was not motivated by juju?” he quizzed.



Hearts’ invincibility under coach Samuel Boadu ended on Saturday after they succumbed to a late penalty by Ashgold’s Amos Addai.



The defeat saw Hearts drop from third on the league table to fourth.



