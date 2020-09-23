Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak is part of the six elite African clubs to win treble

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak has gained the bragging rights over their fierce rivals Asante Kotoko after emerging as the only club from the West African state to win the recognisable treble in world football.



The Phobians are part of an elite number of clubs to have won three major trophies in a season on the continent, joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Congolese powerhouses TP Mezembe and AS Vita Club.



North Africans Esperance de Tunis and Mouloudia Club d'Algers complete the list.



Accra Hearts of Oak is the only West African club to have achieved such a significant mark, after winning the Ghana Premier League, the FA Cup and the CAF Champions League in the year 2000.



The Rainbow club hogged the headlines at the start of the millennium with some exciting football, boasting of some of the finest players in the country, with the likes of Ishmael Addo, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour and Sammy Adjei as the fulcrum of the squad.



The first African club to set the record of winning a treble in a single season was TP Mezembe in 1967, followed by Congolese rivals AS Vita in 1973.



MCA or Mouloudia Club d'Alger won the treble in 1976, before Accra Hearts of Oak in 2000 followed by Al Ahly, who did it twice in 2006 & 2007, and the last club to achieve the mark on the continent was the Esperance team of 2011.



Winning the treble has become a measure to justifying the greatness of a club, with Machester United boasting it's status as the best club in England after their 1999 treble winning feat.



Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich are part of the few European elite sides that can brag of a consistent treble making feat.

