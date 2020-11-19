Hearts of Oak is now free to compete in the league - Dr. Nsiah Asare

Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presidential adviser on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has disclosed that Accra Hearts of Oak has been given the green light to participate in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians couldn’t honour their matchday one fixture against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park after they recorded a high number of positive cases of the Coronavirus in their camp.



Their matchday two game against Ashantigold was also in doubt but according to Dr. Nsiah Asare, they have been cleared to play football after their latest Coronavirus tests came out negative.



Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare made this known in an interview with Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



“Accra Hearts of Oak players and the technical staff have tested negative and are free to compete in any competition. I will advise them and all the clubs to adhere to all the protocols and keep on wearing their nose masks.”



Accra Hearts of Oak will now take on Ashantigold at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.