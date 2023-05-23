Hearts of Oak is no more worth being emotionally attached to - Charles Taylor tells supporters

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Former Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor has advised supporters that Hearts of Oak is no longer worth being emotionally devoted to.



The Ghana Premier League legend's advice was in reaction to the Phobians' embarrassing 5-1 defeat at home to Medeama on Sunday, May 21, 2023.



Speaking in an interview with Angel TV, he said the club currently does not worth being emotionally attached to it.



"Sometimes when we talk, they think with we hate (the club), but it's not like that. If I look that their performance yesterday, and conceding five goals, it shows clearly that it is not a team that supporters should be invested in emotionally."



"Because if you are a Hearts of Oak supporter, looking at the performance of the boys, if you suffer any form of accident as a result, then it is on you. Because it does not worth it," he said.



The former Asante Kotoko player further descended on both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko players, saying they are mediocre.



"Since the old days, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams in the league never got (prize) money. No team was given money for finishing 2nd or 3rd but the players gave everything. We should know that, currently, the players are mediocre. Both Hearts and Kotoko players are not good. That is what we need to tell them.



"Don't tell me because winning the league is not feasible anymore so we don't care, then why would want to receive your pay? You want to receive your salary because of what? So are they playing for the money or they are playing because they want to win trophies for the club? Because if you play for Hearts or Kotoko and then give up for trailing Aduana by six points, then you don't deserve to play for Hearts of Oak or Kotoko."



Hearts of Oak have been underwhelming this season which has led to a change in coaches twice.



The Phobians, after the 5-1 mauling against Medeama, have dropped to 8th on the table with 45 points with three matches to end the season.



Meanwhile, defending champions Asante Kotoko, beat relegated Kotoku Royals 3-1 to get back to the title race after two draws and a loss in their previous three games.



Kotoko, 4th on the table, are six points behind league leaders Medeama SC.





Watch Charles Taylor's video below from the 6th minutes







