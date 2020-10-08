Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak is capable of winning the league next season - Patrick Razak

Ghanaian winger, Patrick Razak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak, is confident the Phobians can end their trophy drought in the forthcoming campaign.



The Ghana Premier League is set to return on November 13, 2020, after six months of inactive football.



The rainbow boys have failed to win the league title since 2008/2009 season and according to Razak, the Phobians are capable of winning the 2020/2021 league title to end their trophy drought.



Coach Edward Nii Odoom is said to have predicted that his outfit will win the league title and Razak reckons the Accra-based giants can mount a genuine GPL title charge.



“We are at the preseason stage and every team wants to win the trophy. But with the Hearts of Oak squad I’ve seen so far I don’t doubt they can win it, they are very capable and have the chance to finally annex the trophy this time,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.



It is believed management of Hearts of Oak are in talks with the former Black Stars B winger over a possible move as they prepare for the forthcoming season.



The former Horoya AC speedster is currently training with the Phobians as coach Odoom assesses his fitness level before they offer him a contract.

