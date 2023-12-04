Hearts of Oak interim coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru rues missed chances in Aduana defeat

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak interim coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru was left to rue missed chances in his side's defeat to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians succumbed to a narrow defeat at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in week 13 of the Ghanaian top flight on Sunday.



The two-time league winners prevailed at the end of the game following Bright Adjei’s wickedly deflected free-kick on 65 minutes.



“We all watched the game, in the first 15 minutes we had a clear chance from Gideon Asante to put the ball in the net and even in the last minute of the game we also had the chance but we failed to convert those chances. At the end of the day, all the coach will be blamed which is very difficult but that is the job, we have to take it in a good faith”



Hearts of Oak are 9th on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points after 13 matches. They face Asante Kotoko in their next game.