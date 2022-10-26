Hearts of Oak in talks to sign Kwame Poku from Algerian side USM Algiers

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana giants, Hearts of Oak are said to have expressed interest in former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku.



According to Kumasi-based Adehye FM, the Phobians have agreed to trigger the forward’s $120,000 asking price to secure his services for the campaign.



Despite splashing $300, 000 to sign Kwame Poku from Kotoko, the Algerian club has decided to lower his release clause to attract suitors.



The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Saudi Arabian side, Najran SoCon on loan from USM Alger.



Opoku joined the North African side on a four and half years contract with USM Alger for 350,000 euros.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are said not to be willing to re-sign their former goal poacher.



Kwame Poku scored seven goals in fifteen games last two seasons before leaving the shores of Ghana.



After joining the Algerian top-flight side only in the second round of the season in 2021, Opoku made an immediate impact and ended his first season in Algeria with 5 goals and 4 assists in 17 matches in all competitions.



However, he ended up leaving the shores of North Africa to sign a loan deal with the Saudi Arabian side.