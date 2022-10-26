You are here: HomeSports2022 10 26Article 1650266

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak in talks to sign Kwame Poku from Algerian side USM Algiers

Ghana giants, Hearts of Oak are said to have expressed interest in former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku.

According to Kumasi-based Adehye FM, the Phobians have agreed to trigger the forward’s $120,000 asking price  to secure his services for the campaign.

Despite splashing $300, 000  to sign Kwame Poku from Kotoko, the Algerian club has decided to lower his release clause to attract suitors.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Saudi Arabian side, Najran SoCon on loan from USM Alger.

Opoku joined the North African side on a four and half years contract with USM Alger for 350,000 euros.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are said not to be willing to re-sign their former goal poacher.

Kwame Poku scored seven goals in fifteen games last two seasons before leaving the shores of Ghana.

After joining the Algerian top-flight side only in the second round of the season in 2021, Opoku made an immediate impact and ended his first season in Algeria with 5 goals and 4 assists in 17 matches in all competitions.

However, he ended up leaving the shores of North Africa to sign a loan deal with the Saudi Arabian side.

