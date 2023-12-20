Hearts of Oak in talks to re-sign defender Robert Addo Sowah

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak are looking at boosting the team’s squad for the ongoing 2023/24 football season.



Today, sources have indicated that talks are ongoing for the club to secure the services of Robert Addo Sowah.



So far, information gathered indicates that talks have progressed smoothly. If things go according to plan, Robert Addo Sowah will be signed by Hearts of Oak and registered for the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.



In addition to Robert Addo Sowah, Hearts of Oak are also looking at signing a few more players to strengthen various departments of the team.



As reported on Monday, the club is in advanced talks to sign former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah.



The leadership of the club acknowledges the difficulties facing the team and wants to take important measures to ensure things turn around for the better as soon as possible.



Up next for Hearts of Oak, the team will face off with Nations FC in Round 16 of the Ghana Premier League.