Hearts of Oak in talks to extend contract of Michelle Sarpong - Reports

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak are in negotiation to extend the contract of midfielder Michelle Sarpong. Sarpong's current contract with the club ends in June 2024, prompting discussions for an extension.



According to reports, Sarpong demonstrating commitment to the club, has agreed to prolong his association and is determined to compete for his position within the team.



Upon finalization of negotiations, Sarpong will commit to a five-year deal, ensuring his presence at the club until 2029.



A product of Hearts of Oak's junior academy, Auroras, the 24-year-old midfielder has demonstrated promise throughout his career.



To gain playing time, Sarpong was temporarily loaned to Elmina Sharks and Dreams FC. His return this season signifies the club's recognition of his potential impact.



With an eye on the upcoming season, Sarpong is poised to play a pivotal role in Coach Martin Koopman's tactical blueprint, with expectations for his contributions to the team's success.



