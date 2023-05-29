Hearts of Oak in search for foreign coach amid Prosper Ogum reports

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak are considering leveraging their partnerships with TSG Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati to appoint a foreign coach.



Since the departure of Serbian trainer Slavko Matic in March, the club has been without a permanent coach, with assistant coach David Ocloo taking on the caretaker role for the remaining matches of the season.



Prosper Nartey Ogum, the former coach of rival club Asante Kotoko, has emerged as a leading candidate for the vacant position.



While Hearts officials are open to the possibility of appointing Ogum, they are also reportedly exploring alternative options and utilizing the resources and expertise provided by their international partners to secure a competent coach who can lead the team to future success.



According to a report by Graphic Sports, sources from from Hearts indicate that the club may turn to their foreign partners for support if they are unable to secure a local coach.



The report stated that although the club has not officially expressed interest in Ogum, he is highly regarded and considered among the top candidates for the position.



"He is a good coach and would be a valuable addition to the club, but no discussions have taken place yet. When the club is ready to appoint a coach, he will be considered," the source explained.



Before appointing a new manager, Hearts' management plans to send the current technical staff for a training attachment with the German second-tier league team Hoffenheim. This initiative aims to equip the staff with new knowledge and experiences ahead of the upcoming season.



The partnership with Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati provides Hearts of Oak an opportunity to tap into the expertise and resources of these foreign clubs to strengthen their coaching staff and drive the team towards success.



