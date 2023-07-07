Hearts of Oak in advanced talks with Sampson Eduku

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku has garnered significant interest from top clubs in the Ghana Premier League following his impressive performances in the league this season.



Eduku revealed that he is currently engaged in advanced discussions with Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's most renowned clubs. Talks are underway, and a potential move is being explored.



As Eduku's contract with Tamale City has expired and the team has been relegated from the elite division, the powerful striker is seeking new opportunities.



In an interview with Wontumi FM, Eduku disclosed that he is being pursued by several clubs, including Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, Medeama, and Nations FC. He is carefully considering his options.



The striker indicated that negotiations with Hearts of Oak have progressed significantly, making a move to the "rainbow boys" a possibility ahead of the new season.



"Talks with Hearts of Oak have advanced. Other clubs like Kotoko, Dreams FC, Medeama, and Nations FC are also expressing interest in securing my services. However, I will consider what will best help my career," Eduku stated.



Eduku had an impressive season, netting 14 goals for Tamale City in the Ghana Premier League campaign.



His performances have caught the attention of top clubs, and he is now poised to make a move that will shape the next chapter of his career.