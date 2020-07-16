Sports News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Hearts of Oak impressed with progress of work on Pobiman complex

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of work on the ongoing Pobiman Academy project.



The Managing Director of the Phobians, Mr Frederick Moore, and his entourage paid a visit to the club's Pobiman Complex.



Work on the Pobiman Academy project is moving smoothly with Ghanaian firm K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited working around the clock to finish the work within the projected timeframe.



Last month, the Accra-based giants signed an agreement with the local construction company for them to start the early works on the project.



It is believed that management were left impressed after a inspecting the project.



Opare Addo in an interview stated that, “Our project is gradually taking shape. The contractor is working very hard to make sure that he finishes on the 90 days’ timeframe. So we are impressed with the work done so far”





As pobiman project progresses our CEO, Frederick Moore visited the site to observe work.

Pobiman project is real.



????????????#AHOSC #ahosc #pobimanproject pic.twitter.com/0fvmCPnCOR — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 16, 2020

