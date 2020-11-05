Soccer News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak held by Division One side Proud United in preseason friendly

Winger Michelle Sarpong

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak, threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 in a preseason friendly against Proud United on Wednesday.



The Phobians took the lead through silky winger Michelle Sarpong in the 24th minute before Emmanuel Nettey doubled the lead with three minutes left to end the half.



Coach Edward Nii Odoom then made several changes for the second stanza of the game.



Four minutes after the break Adjaho pulled one back for the second-tier side before Amoo netted in the final minute to level the scores.



Both clubs are preparing for the return of the domestic leagues, with the Ghana Premier League set to start on Novenmber 13.



Hearts of Oak will next play Elmina Sharks on Thursday.



The 20-time Ghana Premier League champions will open their campaign with a trip to Dorma Ahenkro to play Aduana Stars.





