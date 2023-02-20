Hearts of Oak head coach rues missed chances in defeat to Aduana

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has blamed missed chances for their loss to Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



League leaders Aduana Stars recorded a comfortable 2-0 away win over the Phobians to boost their chances of winning the league.



According to the manager, his team missed a lot of chances which affected the players mentally.



"We have a lot of chances. If you count we have 6 or 7 chances. You didn’t score goals and they punish you," he said after the game.



"Sometimes when you don’t score, mentally the team goes down and I think that happened today," he added.



Isaac Mintah netted a second-half brace to hand the Dormaa side the crucial victory to extend their lead at the top of the table.



Joseph Addo was the star man at the back for Aduana as he ensured that Hearts did not get back in the game by making three-point-blank saves.



Aduana, who are on 35 points and have now extended their lead at the top to five while Heart of Oak occupy the third position with 28 points.





