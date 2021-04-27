Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu calls on teeming fans for unflinching support

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu has made a passionate call to the fans to continue supporting the club to achieve success.



The trainer has reignited the Phobians hopes of clinching the ultimate at the end of the season.



Boadu has played five matches so far as Hearts coach where he has managed three wins, drawing one and losing once.



Boadu is rallying the Phobian fans to get behind the team with the needed support as they continue their quest to the win the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians have not won the Ghana championship since they last won in 2009.



"The fans should support the team even though every coach is running out of the Hearts of Oak job but I came in strongly to take that job," Boadu said.



"So they should support and pray for the team and support Togbe and management so the team can reach higher standards."



Hearts of Oak are currently sitting at the 3rd position on the league standings with 34 points after 21 matches with only two points away from the top spot.



A win against Dreams FC next weekend could see the side go second to close the gap on the league leaders Medeama SC.