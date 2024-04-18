Hearts of Oak have everything in place to be most successful club in Ghana – Vincent Sowah

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member Vincent Sowah Odotei believes the club has everything in place to be the most successful club in Ghana.



He touted the club’s new training facility at Pobiman and the commercial center as things that should enable the club to be successful.



But, this season, after 26 matches, they sit tenth with 35 points and are 14 points away from the top.



“We are disappointed. When you look at Hearts of Oak as a unit, we have everything in place to be the most successful club in the country,” he told Citi TV.



“We have the infrastructure, I believe that everybody agrees that we had a very good preseason.



“Our on-field results are disappointing compared to the investment that we’ve made so honestly, we are not happy with where we are.”



After a five-game unbeaten run under Aboubakar Ouattara, the Phobians lost three games on the bounce before beating Karela United 3-1 on Saturday.