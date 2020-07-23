Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak has not approached us for Justice Blay- Medeama S.C

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Justice Blay

Medeama Sporting Club has denied reports that Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak has approached them for the services of their midfielder Justice Blay.



Media reports claimed on Thursday that the Ghanaian giants have approached the Mauve and Yellows for the signature of the talented midfielder.



But Medeama have sharply denied the media reports saying"We have been asked this question a number of times and I can confirm there has been no approach from Hearts," Medeama communication chief Patrick Akoto said.



"Hearts is a professional club and know what to do if they are interested.



"Any approach would need to be done by the rules. But as we speak there is absolutely nothing like that from Hearts of Oak."



Blay has returned to Tarkwa after a successful loan spell at Asante Kotoko.



Asante Kotoko is believed to be the front-runners for his signature.

