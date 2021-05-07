Hearts of Oak has no integrity - Mamane Lawali's agent

Sports News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Samuel Joel, the manager of Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Mamane Lawali has descended heavily on the Phobians for refusing to honour their contractual agreement with the Nigerien international.



This follows Accra Hearts of Oak's reluctance in paying the $10,000 signing-on fee of Mamane Lawali who joined them on March 26, 2021.



This forced the management of the player to take the case to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) who instructed Hearts of Oak to pay $11,000 to the player, with the $1,000 representing interest on the figure.



Reacting to the current position of Accra Hearts of Oak toward the midfielder's future, he stated that he regrets ever doing business with the Phobians.



"Hearts of Oak as usual has said whatever they want to say and I will continue to say that my greatest regret in this profession after 14 years is to have sent a player to Hearts of Oak. I have worked with Ghanaian clubs before and I thought Hearts of Oak was one of the better ones."



"They are a bunch of people without shame and no integrity. People that sign a contract and are speaking against the very contract they signed. They think everybody is foolish but FIFA is not foolish. They look sick to be writing against what they have signed with the player," he told Bright Kankam Boadu in an interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM.